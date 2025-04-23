3,200-acre wildfire prompts evacuations in New Jersey

A fast-moving wildfire burning through Ocean County, New Jersey has prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 residents and is threatening over 1,300 structures, according to fire officials.

Dubbed the Jones Road Wildfire, the blaze has scorched approximately 3,200 acres and was only 5% contained as of 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire is burning in wooded areas east of Philadelphia and southeast of Trenton, with heavy flames reported dangerously close to homes and businesses.

Mandatory evacuations began earlier Tuesday afternoon for 16 buildings on Wells Mills Road, between Bryant Road and the Garden State Parkway, in Ocean Township. By 6 p.m., authorities expanded the evacuations to include the Route 9 area in Lacey Township, according to New Jersey 101.5. As of 8 p.m., a total of 1,320 structures were under evacuation orders.

Several shelters have been established for displaced residents, including at Southern Regional High School, which is also accommodating pets.

Road closures remain in effect across a wide area, including: Route 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Route 72 and the Garden State Parkway, Bryant Road between Route 532 and Route 539, Jones Road between Route 532 and Bryant Road, a stretch of the Garden State Parkway between Barnegat Road and Lacey Road and portions of Route 9 and various secondary and local roadways.

Videos shared on social media show flames dangerously close to structures, with fire engines and emergency services on scene.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has deployed multiple resources to fight the fire, including bulldozers, ground crews, and fire engines. Numerous local fire, rescue, and law enforcement agencies are assisting. No injuries have been reported.