Liberal Party to form next Canadian government

Canada’s Liberal Party will form the next federal government, according to projections from CBC News, CTV News, and Global News, with Liberal Leader Mark Carney securing enough seats in the 45th federal election to retain power.

It remains too early to determine whether the Liberals will hold a majority or minority in Parliament, but all three major networks have projected that the party will form government.

Carney, a former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, became Liberal leader in March after defeating former finance minister Chrystia Freeland with more than 85 percent of the vote. He succeeded outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who led the party since 2013 and served as prime minister for nearly a decade.

In his leadership campaign and subsequent speeches, Carney pledged to steer Canada through ongoing economic challenges while emphasizing fiscal responsibility, social justice, and expanded international trade. He has also committed to eliminating both the carbon tax and the capital gains tax.

During his campaign, Carney positioned himself as a firm opponent of U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies. Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian imports, including products not covered under the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), and has suggested that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state—remarks that have prompted strong pushback from Canadian officials.

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy,” Carney said in March. “Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living. He is attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed.”

Carney has said that retaliatory tariffs imposed under his leadership will remain in place “until the Americans show us respect,” adding that “Canada will never be a part of America in any way, shape, or form. We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves.”