Nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic leaves 79 dead, including ex-MLB stars

At least 79 people have been confirmed dead after the roof of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic collapsed during a concert in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the country’s emergency authorities.

The tragedy occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at Jet Set, a well-known nightclub in Santo Domingo, where merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing. A large portion of the roof collapsed over the stage, dance floor, and surrounding seating areas, trapping dozens of patrons beneath the rubble.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center for Emergency Operations (COE), said search and rescue operations remain ongoing, with heavy equipment and specialized canine units deployed to the site. “Unfortunately, the number of fatalities continues to rise. We will not stop until we are certain there are no more missing persons,” Méndez said.

Officials at the scene confirmed around 8 p.m. local time that the death toll had risen to 79. Another 155 people had been transported to hospitals for treatment, with no new rescues reported since earlier in the day.

Psychosocial support teams have been dispatched to assist affected families, and blood donation centers have been set up across the capital.

Among the victims are several prominent public figures, including former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, the acclaimed merengue singer Rubby Pérez, and Nelsy Cruz, sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz and governor of Monte Cristi province. Their deaths were confirmed by the MLB, local authorities, and family members.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passing of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and to our colleague Nelson and the entire Dominican baseball community.”

The New York Yankees also released a statement honoring Dotel, a former pitcher for the team: “The Yankees mourn the passing of former Yankees pitcher Octavio Dotel and extend our deepest condolences to Octavio’s family, friends and loved ones. Our hearts are with all those impacted by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic.”

In response to the disaster, President Luis Abinader declared three days of national mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff during the mourning period.

A formal investigation into the collapse is underway. Search operations at the site continue into the night.

