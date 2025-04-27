North Korea confirms soldiers were sent to Russia to fight Ukrainian forces

North Korea has officially confirmed that it deployed combat units to Russia to assist in military operations against Ukraine, declaring the move as a “fulfillment” of the new partnership between the two countries.

In a statement published by North Korean state media, the Central Military Commission praised North Korean troops for their “heroic exploits” in what it described as the “successful liberation” of Kursk Oblast, a region in western Russia where Ukrainian forces launched an operation last year.

“The victorious conclusion of the Kursk region liberation operation is a victory of justice over injustice,” the commission said, calling it a demonstration of the “firm fighting friendship” between North Korea and Russia.

The statement claimed that North Korean forces made a “significant contribution” to expelling Ukrainian troops and labeled the operation a “sacred mission” ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Article continues below the player

The announcement marks the first public acknowledgment by Pyongyang that it has sent combat forces to participate directly in the Russia – Ukraine war. It follows months of growing reports about North Korean military involvement, including the capture of North Korean soldiers by Ukrainian forces in December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that thousands of North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in fighting.

According to the statement on Sunday, Kim Jong Un said that North Korean soldiers endured “sacrifices” during the fighting, adding that a monument would be erected in Pyongyang to honor them and that flowers would be placed at their graves.

The statement described Ukraine’s actions in Kursk as a “grave violation of sovereignty” and justified the deployment of its forces under Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed with Russia last year, which commits both countries to provide military assistance to each other in the event of an attack.

The statement also asserted that North Korea’s military operations were conducted “in accordance with international law,” including the United Nations Charter, and accused Ukraine and Western powers of attempting to defeat Russia through “adventurous military aggression.”

The Central Military Commission vowed that North Korea would continue to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Russia in the conflict, describing the relationship as an “invincible combat friendship” strengthened by bloodshed on the battlefield.

Advertisment1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post on Sunday that Ukrainian forces continue to operate in Kursk and Belgorod regions, maintaining their presence in Russia.