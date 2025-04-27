World
North Korea confirms soldiers were sent to Russia to fight Ukrainian forces
North Korea has officially confirmed that it deployed combat units to Russia to assist in military operations against Ukraine, declaring the move as a “fulfillment” of the new partnership between the two countries.
In a statement published by North Korean state media, the Central Military Commission praised North Korean troops for their “heroic exploits” in what it described as the “successful liberation” of Kursk Oblast, a region in western Russia where Ukrainian forces launched an operation last year.
“The victorious conclusion of the Kursk region liberation operation is a victory of justice over injustice,” the commission said, calling it a demonstration of the “firm fighting friendship” between North Korea and Russia.
The statement claimed that North Korean forces made a “significant contribution” to expelling Ukrainian troops and labeled the operation a “sacred mission” ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The announcement marks the first public acknowledgment by Pyongyang that it has sent combat forces to participate directly in the Russia – Ukraine war. It follows months of growing reports about North Korean military involvement, including the capture of North Korean soldiers by Ukrainian forces in December.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that thousands of North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in fighting.
According to the statement on Sunday, Kim Jong Un said that North Korean soldiers endured “sacrifices” during the fighting, adding that a monument would be erected in Pyongyang to honor them and that flowers would be placed at their graves.
The statement described Ukraine’s actions in Kursk as a “grave violation of sovereignty” and justified the deployment of its forces under Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed with Russia last year, which commits both countries to provide military assistance to each other in the event of an attack.
The statement also asserted that North Korea’s military operations were conducted “in accordance with international law,” including the United Nations Charter, and accused Ukraine and Western powers of attempting to defeat Russia through “adventurous military aggression.”
The Central Military Commission vowed that North Korea would continue to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Russia in the conflict, describing the relationship as an “invincible combat friendship” strengthened by bloodshed on the battlefield.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post on Sunday that Ukrainian forces continue to operate in Kursk and Belgorod regions, maintaining their presence in Russia.
Shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina leaves 11 injured; suspect killed by police
Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs nightclub raid
North Korea confirms soldiers were sent to Russia to fight Ukrainian forces
Death toll rises to 11 after driver crashes into festival crowd in Vancouver
Most Viewed
-
World20 hours ago
At least 9 people killed after man drives SUV into Vancouver street festival
-
Legal3 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Ivanna Gonzalez missing from North Richland Hills
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Australia; shaking felt in Sydney
-
US News3 days ago
Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland killed in plane crash at Langley AFB
-
Legal3 days ago
Inmate dies following altercation at USP Pollock in Louisiana
-
World6 days ago
Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalized with breathing difficulties
-
Legal5 days ago
Florida Amber Alert: Liam Smith reportedly abducted in Miami Gardens
-
Health1 week ago
Mexico H5N1 bird flu death linked to D1.1 genotype