Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Susan Crawford, a liberal circuit court judge, has won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, defeating conservative candidate Brad Schimel in a high-stakes race that drew national attention and broke spending records, according to projections from NBC News, CNN, MSNBC, and Decision Desk HQ. The victory preserves a 4-3 liberal majority on the state’s court.

As of 10:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Crawford was leading with 55.9% of the vote compared to Schimel’s 43.8%, with 61% of ballots counted. The race was called by multiple news outlets less than an hour after polls closed. Separately, a Republican-backed constitutional amendment to require voter ID was approved by voters.

According to Fox News, voter turnout reached historic levels, leading to ballot shortages at at least seven polling places in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Elections Commission attributed the shortages to unexpectedly high turnout.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk had both backed Schimel in what became a nationalized contest over the future of the court. According to the Associated Press, Musk spent $20 million in support of Schimel, while repeatedly posting about the race on X/Twitter. He also gave two $1 million checks to voters who signed a petition opposing “activist judges,” Fox News reported.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that Crawford’s campaign made Musk a central issue, targeting his support for Schimel and his controversial proposals, including the administration’s budget cuts.

Although the election was officially nonpartisan, it unfolded along sharp ideological lines. According to MSNBC, major issues in the race included abortion rights, redistricting, labor law, and the role of the courts in addressing President Trump’s policies.

Crawford was endorsed by figures like former President Barack Obama, while Schimel leaned heavily into his support from Trump in the campaign’s final days.

With her win, Crawford will serve a 10-year term and replace outgoing liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, ensuring that conservatives will be locked out of a court majority until at least 2028. The election outcome could influence decisions on congressional maps, union rights, and state-level challenges to federal policies.