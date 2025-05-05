5 injured in stabbing attack in Germany; Syrian suspect at large

At least five were injured following a stabbing attack at a bar in northwestern Germany, according to officials. The suspect is described as a Syrian national.

According to police, the attack took place around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday outside a bar in Bielefeld, where a large group had gathered. The suspect allegedly approached the crowd and injured several people with a sharp object before fleeing the scene.

The victims range in age from 22 to 27, and one remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police have identified the suspect as a 35-year-old Syrian national. He is described as approximately 1.65 meters tall (5 feet 5 inches), with a chubby build, a full black beard, and “southern appearance.” At the time of the attack, he was reportedly wearing black pants, a white oversized T-shirt, a black hoodie, and a black baseball cap.

Investigators said the suspect left behind personal belongings at the scene, including a bag containing documents and a bottle filled with an unknown liquid that smelled of gasoline. Police have not publicly identified a motive but said the suspect appears to have attacked people indiscriminately.

Authorities recovered knives at the scene, though they have not released further information due to the ongoing investigation. The manhunt has extended to nearby Harsewinkel, where searches have so far failed to locate the suspect.

Officials are urging the public to avoid any contact with the suspect, who may still be armed. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call the police emergency number and not to approach him.