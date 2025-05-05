5th inmate captured after escape from New Orleans jail

A fifth inmate who escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility last week has been captured, Louisiana State Police announced. Five more remain at large.

The arrest of 19-year-old Corey Boyd was confirmed on Tuesday evening. He is one of ten inmates who broke out of the facility in the early hours of Friday. Authorities said Boyd was taken into custody as part of a coordinated effort involving local, state, and federal agencies.

Boyd was facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal possession of a weapon in connection with a crime, and obstruction of justice.

His arrest follows that of Gary C. Price, 21, who was taken into custody on Monday. Price was facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse, and aggravated assault, and is expected to be transferred to a secure state facility outside the area.

The inmates escaped around 1 a.m. after removing a defective cell door and accessing a breach in the wall behind a toilet and sink. Surveillance footage showed them fleeing through a loading dock and crossing a highway. Investigators believe the escape was assisted by individuals inside the facility.

On Tuesday, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office announced the arrest of Sterling Williams, a 33-year-old employee of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Williams has been charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams allegedly shut off water to the cell the inmates later escaped from and failed to report their disappearance. He reportedly told investigators that the inmates had threatened to “shank” him if he did not assist them.

The three other recaptured inmates—Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis—were all awaiting trial on serious charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons violations.

As of Tuesday, five escapees remain at large: Leo Tate, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Lenton Vanburen, and Antoine T. Massey. According to parish records, some are facing murder or attempted murder charges.

More than 200 personnel continue to take part in the manhunt. Rewards of up to $20,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive.