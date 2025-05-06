6th inmate recaptured after escape from New Orleans jail; 4 remain at large

One of the remaining escapees from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility has been captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to officials. Lenton VanBuren was taken into custody over the weekend, making him the sixth inmate to be recaptured since the mass jailbreak earlier this month.

VanBuren was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed his arrest and said he will now face additional charges related to the escape.

“I’m very proud of our DOJ Fugitive Apprehension Unit’s work with our partners in Baton Rouge Police and the Louisiana State Police,” Murrill said in a statement on social media.

VanBuren was among ten inmates who escaped from the facility in the early hours of May 16. Officials said the group removed a faulty cell door and accessed a breach in the wall behind a toilet and sink before fleeing through a loading dock and crossing a highway.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 12 people accused of helping the escapees before, during, or after the jailbreak. The suspects include Sterling Williams, a jail worker who allegedly turned off the water to the inmates’ cell, and several others who are believed to have provided communication, cash, or shelter.

Among the most recent arrests are five individuals accused of helping VanBuren evade capture, including his father, Lenton VanBuren Sr., and two women identified as Lenika and Patricia VanBuren, according to Fox News.

Among those previously recaptured are Corey Boyd, 19, and Gary C. Price, 21, both facing charges including murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault. Three others—Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis—were also taken into custody in recent days.

Four inmates remain at large: Leo Tate, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, and Antoine T. Massey. Some are facing charges of murder or attempted murder. Authorities said rewards of up to $20,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive.