Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Hawaiian Airlines flight in San Diego

A Hawaiian Airlines flight preparing to depart from San Diego to Honolulu was evacuated after a passenger allegedly made a threat to the safety of the aircraft, according to the airline and authorities.

Flight 15 was scheduled to depart San Diego International Airport at 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday when a passenger was overheard making a threat, according to a statement from Hawaiian Airlines. The airline did not disclose the nature of the threat.

As a precaution, the captain of the Airbus A330 taxied the plane to a secure area of the airfield, where it was met by local and federal law enforcement officers. All 283 passengers and 10 crew members were safely evacuated.

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police confirmed to KUSI that the incident involved a bomb threat and responded along with other emergency agencies from across San Diego County. Passengers began deplaning around 10:30 a.m. as police vehicles and emergency crews surrounded the aircraft.

Footage broadcast by local media showed the aircraft parked on the tarmac, surrounded by a significant law enforcement presence.

Officials have not released further information about the individual involved or whether any arrests were made.