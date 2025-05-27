Illegal immigrant arrested in Texas jet ski crash that killed Ava Moore

A woman accused of operating the jet ski that fatally struck 18-year-old Ava Moore at Lake Grapevine in Texas, has been arrested, according to officials. The incident occurred on Sunday while Moore was kayaking near the shore.

The suspect, identified as Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez—an illegal immigrant from Venezuela—was taken into custody with the assistance of multiple agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Grapevine and Dallas police departments.

Authorities said Gonzalez fled the scene after the crash with a male accomplice, also an undocumented immigrant, and was later involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle.

“Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava.”

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, a personal watercraft with two female occupants struck Moore while she was kayaking. One woman remained at the scene and cooperated with first responders, while the operator fled with an adult male. Authorities said the pair struck a vehicle while leaving the area.

Witnesses said the jet ski had been operated recklessly throughout the day. Lisa Scrabeck, who was at the lake and helped render aid to Moore, told CBS News Texas she had seen the women driving the watercraft “recklessly” before the crash.

Moore had recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado Springs. She was scheduled to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029.

“We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met,” said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind in a statement. “Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family.”

A GoFundMe created to support Moore’s family described her as an “outstanding student and athlete” with a bright future ahead. She had recently returned home from Colorado at the time of the accident.