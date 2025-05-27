Trump says he will pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley in federal fraud case

President Trump told Savannah Chrisley that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently serving federal prison sentences for fraud-related offenses.

In a phone call from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump described the couple’s imprisonment as “a terrible thing,” but added, “it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope we can do it by tomorrow, is that okay? I don’t know them but give them our regards and wish them a good life.”

Savannah’s brother, who was also on the call, responded by thanking Trump for “bringing [his] parents back.” Trump replied, “They were given a pretty harsh treatment. Congratulate your parents, I heard they are terrific people, this should not had happened.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted in 2022 on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.

Article continues below the player

Federal prosecutors accused the couple of conspiring to defraud banks out of more than $30 million by submitting false documents to obtain loans, then using a production company to hide income from the IRS. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, though those terms were later reduced slightly following a Bureau of Prisons review.

The couple has maintained their innocence, and Savannah Chrisley has repeatedly advocated for their release, alleging misconduct by federal officials during the trial.