World
14 suspected CJNG gunmen killed in shootout with Mexican forces
A gunfight between Mexican security forces and members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has left at least 14 suspected cartel members dead in northern Mexico, according to local media reports. Military forces deployed a Black Hawk helicopter during the operation.
The confrontation occurred on a road in an uninhabited area of Zacatecas state. It began around 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday and lasted for approximately two hours, ending shortly after 4 p.m., according to the local outlet NTR Zacatecas.
Officials confirmed that at least 14 CJNG members were killed in the gunfight, NTR reported. One individual who had been kidnapped was reportedly rescued during the operation.
At least four officers with the Zacatecas state police were injured in the battle. No fatalities have been reported among government forces, which included members of the Mexican Army.
The military’s and state police involvement included the use of two helicopters, one of them a Black Hawk, which was seen firing at cartel members during the clash.
A live broadcast by NTR Zacatecas showed the early stages of the confrontation, with repeated bursts of gunfire audible during the stream. The footage also showed the helicopters circling above the scene. Several civilians traveling along the road were reportedly caught in the crossfire, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
According to La Jornada, the violence began after authorities discovered a cartel training camp near the municipality of Villanueva. The situation escalated when additional CJNG reinforcements reportedly arrived in the area.
Zacatecas is one of the most violent states in Mexico, serving as a battleground for rival criminal groups—most notably the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), and the Northeast Cartel (CDN)—which compete for control of strategic territory.
In February, the U.S. Department of State designated several Mexican and Latin American criminal organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), including CJNG, CDS, and CDN. The designations, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are intended to give U.S. authorities expanded tools to combat the violence and cross-border operations of these groups.
14 suspected CJNG gunmen killed in shootout with Mexican forces
7 indicted in $100 million California jewelry heist, largest in U.S. history
Spanish-Hungarian businessman pleads guilty in U.S. to exporting military tech to Russia
Former Georgia jail supervisor charged with using excessive force on detainees
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
2 Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes in Minnesota, 1 killed
-
Legal1 week ago
2 people killed, including YouTuber, in Las Vegas Strip shooting
-
US News2 days ago
4 dead, 4 missing after West Virginia floods; building partially collapses in Fairmont
-
World1 day ago
U.S. citizen killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
-
US News1 week ago
Skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tullahoma, Tennessee
-
Legal3 days ago
Texas Capitol in Austin evacuated after threat targeting lawmakers
-
Legal3 days ago
Alaska Airlines flight evacuated in Seattle after threat; passenger in custody
-
Legal6 days ago
Mother lied in Delaware Amber Alert; Nola Dinkins case now a homicide probe