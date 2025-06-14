14 suspected CJNG gunmen killed in shootout with Mexican forces

A gunfight between Mexican security forces and members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has left at least 14 suspected cartel members dead in northern Mexico, according to local media reports. Military forces deployed a Black Hawk helicopter during the operation.

The confrontation occurred on a road in an uninhabited area of Zacatecas state. It began around 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday and lasted for approximately two hours, ending shortly after 4 p.m., according to the local outlet NTR Zacatecas.

Officials confirmed that at least 14 CJNG members were killed in the gunfight, NTR reported. One individual who had been kidnapped was reportedly rescued during the operation.

At least four officers with the Zacatecas state police were injured in the battle. No fatalities have been reported among government forces, which included members of the Mexican Army.

The military’s and state police involvement included the use of two helicopters, one of them a Black Hawk, which was seen firing at cartel members during the clash.

A live broadcast by NTR Zacatecas showed the early stages of the confrontation, with repeated bursts of gunfire audible during the stream. The footage also showed the helicopters circling above the scene. Several civilians traveling along the road were reportedly caught in the crossfire, but no injuries or deaths were reported.

According to La Jornada, the violence began after authorities discovered a cartel training camp near the municipality of Villanueva. The situation escalated when additional CJNG reinforcements reportedly arrived in the area.

Zacatecas is one of the most violent states in Mexico, serving as a battleground for rival criminal groups—most notably the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), and the Northeast Cartel (CDN)—which compete for control of strategic territory.

In February, the U.S. Department of State designated several Mexican and Latin American criminal organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), including CJNG, CDS, and CDN. The designations, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are intended to give U.S. authorities expanded tools to combat the violence and cross-border operations of these groups.