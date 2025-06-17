Anne Burrell, celebrity chef and Food Network star, dies at 55

Anne Burrell, the celebrity chef and longtime Food Network personality, has died at the age of 55, her family confirmed in a statement.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” the statement on Tuesday said. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell passed away at her home in Brooklyn, New York. The cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

Burrell became a household name through her work on the Food Network, where she hosted and co-hosted several popular shows including Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Worst Cooks in America, and Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell. Known for her enthusiastic teaching style and deep love for rustic Italian cuisine, she was celebrated for making professional techniques approachable to home cooks.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Burrell also trained in Italy and worked in several acclaimed New York City restaurants before transitioning into television. Her bold personality and infectious love of food earned her a devoted fan base and made her one of the most recognizable figures in food media over the past two decades.

Burrell also authored multiple cookbooks and remained active in culinary education, often mentoring aspiring chefs both on and off screen. In recent years, she balanced her public career with personal milestones, including her marriage to Stuart Claxton in 2021.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” the Food Network said in a separate statement. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”