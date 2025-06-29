Baghdad hotel that hosted Arab League Summit damaged by fire

A large fire broke out at a newly inaugurated luxury hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, causing significant damage to its facade but resulting in no injuries, according to local officials.

The fire occurred on Sunday at the Heart of the World Hotel, located in Baghdad’s Al-Qadisiyah district, according to local media reports.

Videos from the scene showed flames engulfing at least part of six upper floors and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters were seen battling the blaze, which left the exterior facade blackened and covered in tar.

In a statement, the hotel’s owner confirmed that no injuries were reported and described the damage as material and not extensive. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Heart of the World Hotel was inaugurated on May 11 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. A week later, it hosted the 34th Arab League Summit, which was attended by more than 20 leaders and representatives from the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.