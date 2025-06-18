Politics
Border Patrol logs record low with fewer than 100 migrant encounters in a day
Less than 100 migrants were apprehended at the southern border in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest number of illegal crossings ever recorded in a day, according to U.S. Border Czar Thomas Homan.
“In the last 24 hours the Border Patrol encountered a total of 95 illegal aliens across the entire southern border,” Homan said in a social media post on Tuesday. “That is the lowest number EVER recorded.”
New figures released by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday show that in May, the U.S. Border Patrol recorded 8,725 encounters with migrants crossing the southwest border between ports of entry—a 93% decrease from the 117,905 reported in May 2024.
No individuals were released into the U.S. in May, compared to more than 62,000 releases during the same month last year, according to the report.
March 2025 recorded the lowest monthly number of border encounters in U.S. history, with fewer than 7,200 crossings. The previous lowest single-day figure was reported in February 2025, when encounters dropped to fewer than 200.
“To continue this great work and make it more permanent, we need the Big Beautiful Bill passed so we can finish the job, to include the biggest deportation operation the American people voted for,” Homan added.
