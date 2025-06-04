Chinese nationals charged with smuggling biological pathogen into U.S.

Two Chinese citizens have been charged with smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are accused of conspiring to import Fusarium graminearum, a toxic fungus classified in scientific literature as a potential agroterrorism agent, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

The fungus causes head blight, a disease that affects wheat, barley, maize, and rice and is responsible for billions of dollars in agricultural losses globally each year. The toxin it produces can also lead to vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive issues in both humans and livestock.

Jian was arrested by the FBI and is expected to make her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. Both Jian and Liu are charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, Jian received funding from the Chinese government for research on the pathogen while in China. Authorities also allege that electronic devices belonging to Jian contain information expressing loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

Her boyfriend, Liu, allegedly works at a Chinese university and conducts research on the same fungus. He is accused of initially lying to investigators but later admitting he smuggled the pathogen through Detroit Metropolitan Airport to conduct research at the University of Michigan, where Jian was working.

“I can confirm that the FBI arrested a Chinese national within the United States who allegedly smuggled a dangerous biological pathogen into the country,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post. “This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences… putting American lives and our economy at serious risk.”

The FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are jointly investigating the case.