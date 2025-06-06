Legal
Family of four found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Virginia
Two children, a woman and a man were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a residence in Manassas Park, Virginia, in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to police.
The Manassas Park Police Department said officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday to a welfare check at a home in the 9400 block of Lanae Lane. The homeowner had requested help after being unable to reach his tenants.
Upon arrival, officers entered a downstairs apartment and discovered four people deceased: 38-year-old Santosh Pariyar, 36-year-old Anju Shrestha, a 2-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old girl. A firearm was recovered at the scene. All of the bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas.
The police department is investigating the case as a murder-suicide. In a previous release, authorities noted that the incident did not appear to involve anyone outside the household.
Neighbors told NBC Washington (News4) that the victims were a family from Nepal who had moved into the neighborhood about six months ago.
Officials have not publicly disclosed who is believed to have carried out the shooting.
Manassas Park is an independent city in Northern Virginia, located approximately 30 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., in the middle of Prince William County.
