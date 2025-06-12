Hamas accused of deadly attack on Gaza aid convoy, humanitarian group says

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has accused Hamas of launching a deadly attack on one of its aid convoys in southern Gaza, killing at least five people and injuring several others, with some team members possibly taken hostage.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. local time Tuesday near Khan Younis, the organization said in a statement.

According to the foundation, the convoy included more than two dozen team members, including both U.S. staff and local Palestinian aid workers. The team was reportedly en route to a distribution center when the bus was attacked.

“We are still gathering facts, but what we know is devastating,” the foundation said. “There are at least five fatalities, multiple injuries, and fear that some of our team members may have been taken hostage.”

“We condemn this heinous and deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms,” the statement said. “These were aid workers. Humanitarians. Fathers, brothers, sons, and friends, who were risking their lives every day to help others.”

GHF noted that Hamas had issued threats against its staff in the days leading up to the incident, including threats directed at civilians who receive aid from the group. “These threats were met with silence,” the group said.

In its statement, GHF held Hamas “fully responsible” for the attack and urged the international community to condemn what it called an “unprovoked attack and continued threat against our people.”

The group said it will continue to provide humanitarian assistance despite the attack. “We will release additional information once it becomes available.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), founded in February 2025, is a US- and Israeli-backed organization, focused on delivering humanitarian aid like food and healthcare supplies to civilians in Gaza amid the ongoing war.

Operating outside traditional UN-led systems, the GHF uses armed American security contractors to support its aid distribution efforts. The organization has faced criticism for its approach, with opponents accusing it of “militarizing aid,” including in connection with several deadly incidents during aid distribution.