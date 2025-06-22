Iran warned of sleeper-cell terror in U.S. before nuclear strikes – NBC News

Iran warned President Donald Trump days before the strikes that it would activate sleeper-cell terror in the United States if its nuclear facilities were targeted, according to NBC News.

The communiqué was delivered through an intermediary during last week’s G7 summit in Canada, which Trump left early, according to NBC News, citing two U.S. officials and a person with direct knowledge of the message.

On Saturday, Trump announced that the U.S. military had conducted precision airstrikes using B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles on three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan—describing the operation as a “spectacular military success.”

The strikes followed more than a week of escalating conflict, including Israeli airstrikes and Iranian missile attacks on Israeli territory.

Earlier on Sunday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning of a heightened threat environment across the United States. Officials said that while no specific or credible threats have been identified, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran could inspire individuals to carry out attacks domestically.

According to the bulletin, if Iranian leaders were to issue a religious ruling, or fatwa, calling for retaliation, it could increase the likelihood of violence from regime supporters within the U.S.

Homeland Security noted that recent attacks have already been driven by anti-Semitic and anti-Israel sentiment, and the current conflict could lead to additional threats against Jewish communities, U.S. government personnel, and military facilities.

The bulletin also warned that Iranian-linked hacktivists are likely to conduct low-level cyberattacks against U.S. networks, while more sophisticated operations could be carried out by cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government.

The U.S. State Department also issued a rare worldwide security alert on Sunday, advising American citizens abroad to exercise increased caution. The alert cited the potential for demonstrations and violence targeting U.S. interests.