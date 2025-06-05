Washington man arrested in connection with bombing at California fertility clinic

A Washington state man has been arrested for allegedly providing material support in last month’s bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, which killed the suspected bomber and injured four others, according to federal authorities.

Daniel Jongyon Park, 32, of Kent, was taken into custody Tuesday night at New York’s JFK Airport following his deportation from Poland. Prosecutors say Park shipped and paid for large quantities of ammonium nitrate, a chemical commonly used in homemade explosives, to Guy Edward Bartkus—the 25-year-old man who carried out the May 17 suicide attack at American Reproductive Centers.

Bartkus, who died in the blast, described himself as a pro-mortalist and anti-natalist. In a recorded manifesto, he expressed anger at the concept of existence without consent and said he targeted the fertility clinic due to its role in enabling conception through IVF.

According to a federal affidavit, Park shared similar extremist views and visited Bartkus at his home earlier this year. During the visit, the two allegedly conducted explosive “experiments” in a detached garage. Records from an AI chat app show that Bartkus researched bomb-making techniques just days before Park’s arrival.

Shortly before the attack, Park purchased an additional 90 pounds of ammonium nitrate and had it shipped to Bartkus. Four days after the bombing, Park left the country and was later detained by Polish authorities, who coordinated with the FBI to facilitate his return to the U.S.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the crime, calling it “a particularly cruel, disgusting attack that strikes at the very heart of our shared humanity.” FBI Director Kash Patel added that the attack could have “potentially killed innocent people” and praised international partners for their cooperation.

Federal prosecutors say Park faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He made his first court appearance Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Bartkus’s suicide bombing destroyed the clinic and damaged nearby buildings. The FBI has classified the incident as a domestic terrorist attack.