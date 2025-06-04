Mass shooting in Toronto leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Toronto, Canada, according to officials. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Emergency crews responded around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the Lawrence Heights neighborhood in the northern part of the city. The incident occurred near Flemington Road and Zachary Court, according to the Toronto Police Operations Centre.

Toronto Police initially reported that four people had been shot, but a later update from paramedics, cited by CP24, stated that six individuals—five men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 40—were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

In a subsequent update, police confirmed that one man had died and that the remaining five victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A large multi-story condominium complex is located at the scene of the shooting, though it remains unclear exactly where the gunfire occurred.

No further information has been released, including the circumstances leading up to the incident or whether any suspects have been arrested.

On March 7, a mass shooting left 12 people injured after three gunmen opened fire inside the Piper Arms Pub in Toronto. Local officials described that attack as calculated and indiscriminate. The suspects remain at large.