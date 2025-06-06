Mass shooting may have been prevented at Michigan graduation

A possible mass shooting was thwarted at a high school graduation ceremony in Pontiac, Michigan, after authorities recovered loaded weapons and intercepted a credible threat, according to officials.

The incident began around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday when deputies were dispatched to the United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) facility in Pontiac, where the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac (ATAP) charter school was holding its graduation, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

What was initially reported as a fight among attendees escalated after deputies received a tip about a Snapchat post threatening to “shoot up” the ceremony.

In a briefing Friday, Sheriff Bouchard said the post was brought to deputies’ attention on scene by someone whose family member had seen it online. Deputies, working alongside UWM’s private security team, launched an investigation and identified individuals connected to the fight. Footage showed those involved stashing packages under cars in the parking lot.

Authorities recovered two firearms at the packaged at the scene: a Glock semi-automatic handgun and an AR-style pistol, both equipped with extended 40-round magazines and one loaded with a round in the chamber.

According to Bouchard, one firearm was hidden in a backpack, the other placed under a vehicle. Neither suspect was a graduate of the school but were identified as friends or relatives of attendees, both with prior histories involving weapons and violence.

“I believe our deputies probably prevented a mass shooting,” Bouchard said. “When you consider the weapons that were there, the individuals what were involved, who have a history of being involved with weapons and violence.”

The sheriff’s office credited the quick response of both deputies and UWM security for uncovering the weapons and preventing potential violence.

One suspect, a 19-year-old Pontiac resident, was taken into custody shortly after the event. The second suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jamarion Jaryante Hardiman, was the subject of a manhunt until Friday afternoon. By 4 p.m., Bouchard confirmed that Hardiman had been apprehended and was in custody.

Authorities say the suspects are believed to have been involved in ongoing disputes within the community. The Snapchat post that alerted law enforcement reportedly threatened to “shoot up the crowd,” but other individuals involved in the dispute have not cooperated with investigators.

The sheriff urged the public to report any threats they see online, even anonymously. “Thankfully this got interrupted, and then, because of the diligence of security and our deputies, prevented it,” the Sheriff added. “But we don’t rely on luck in our world.”

Charges are pending as investigators continue coordinating with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.