Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman shot at their homes

Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Representative Melissa Hortman, along with their spouses, have been shot by a man dressed as a police officer who showed up at their homes in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, according to law enforcement sources. The suspect is still at large.

The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Champlin home of State Senator John Hoffman, a Democrat who has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2013. Hoffman suffered at least two gunshot wounds while his wife Yvette was shot three times.

A second shooting happened a few miles south, near the Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park, at the home of State Representative Melissa Hortman, who has served in the House since 2005. She’s also the Democratic leader in the Minnesota House. Both Hortman and her husband Mark were shot.

There is currently no official word on the conditions of the victims, but ABC News reported that both lawmakers are in “grave condition.”

“Police are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings who is armed and dangerous,” Brooklyn Park Police said in an emergency alert sent to residents at 5:30 a.m. “Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement.”

A second emergency alert sent at 7 a.m. confirmed that the suspect is dressed like a police officer. “Do not approach and do not answer door unless two officers approach together. Call 911 to verify officer identity first,” it said.

Brooklyn Park and Champlin are both north of Minneapolis.

A shelter in place order has been issued for people in a 3 mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately. He’s armed and should not be approached.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was being briefed about the shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. “The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon,” he said on X.

Police at the scene of the Champlin shooting (Credit: KMSP)