US News
Observed tornado warning issued for Lubbock, Texas
A damaging tornado has been observed near Lubbock, Texas, prompting urgent shelter alerts from both local officials and the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS office in Lubbock said a damaging tornado has been observed and is moving through the region. The Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. CDT Thursday. Over 300,000 people are within the warning zone, which includes the cities of Lubbock, Shallowater, New Deal, and Smyer.
The City of Lubbock activated its Outdoor Warning System and urged residents to seek shelter immediately.
Earlier in the day, the NWS Storm Prediction Center highlighted the area in an enhanced risk zone for severe thunderstorms, warning of a “focused corridor for tornadoes,” including the possibility of strong tornadoes. The setup includes deep moisture, atmospheric instability, and favorable wind shear—all conditions conducive to tornadic development across the Texas South Plains.
Lubbock lies in “Tornado Alley”, a region in the central U.S. known for frequent and sometimes violent tornadoes, especially in spring and early summer. The city experienced a catastrophic F5 tornado in May 1970 that killed 26 people and caused widespread devastation in the downtown area.
