Legal
Ohio woman charged with trying to open airplane door mid-flight
A federal grand jury has indicted an Ohio woman accused of attempting to open an airplane door during a flight, prompting an emergency landing in Oklahoma City, according to prosecutors.
Jendaya Kashar Brennan, 30, was charged on Wednesday with interference with flight crew members and attendants after allegedly trying to open the rear exit door of a Southwest Airlines flight while it was still in the air on May 22. The flight, originally bound for Phoenix, was diverted to Oklahoma City after the pilot was alerted to the disturbance.
Brennan reportedly ignored efforts by crew members to deescalate the situation, screamed she was going to exit the aircraft, and became physically aggressive—kicking, spitting, and attempting to pull a crew member to the ground by their lanyard. Even after being restrained, Brennan allegedly broke through her wrist restraints and had to be physically held down to prevent her from attacking crew or other passengers.
Upon landing, Brennan was removed from the aircraft by the Oklahoma City Police Department. The incident is under investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office in coordination with local police.
If convicted, Brennan faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
