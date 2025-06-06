Strong earthquake rattles Chile, damaging buildings and disrupting services

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck northern Chile, according to seismologists. No injuries have been reported, but the shaking caused damage to several buildings.

The earthquake occurred at 1:15 p.m. local time on Friday and was centered in the Atacama region of northern Chile, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a depth of 76 kilometers (47 miles).

The epicenter was located approximately 52 kilometers (32 miles) from Diego de Almagro and about 82 kilometers (51 miles) from the city of Copiapó.

According to Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED), the quake caused very strong shaking in the epicentral area, including in Copiapó, which has a population of around 175,000.

Several structures sustained damage, including broken windows and facade damage at a shopping mall in Copiapó, as well as damage to other buildings and a church in the downtown area. Elsewhere, authorities are assessing reports of damage to homes and a Red Cross building near the epicenter.

The earthquake also triggered landslides along several roads and caused disruptions to power and communications services across the region.

Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world and lies along the commonly denominated Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast seismically active region encircling much of the Pacific Ocean. The Ring of Fire is known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, though it is not a unified geological system.

In 2010, a massive earthquake off the coast of central Chile caused widespread devastation, including in the capital, Santiago. The magnitude 8.8 earthquake and resulting tsunami left more than 500 people dead or missing and remains one of the strongest quakes to hit South America in recent decades.