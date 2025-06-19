Texas man charged with planning explosive attacks on police during L.A. unrest

A Texas man has been charged in federal court after allegedly purchasing powerful explosives and expressing plans to use them against law enforcement officers and government officials during riots in California, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On June 12, Grzegorz Vandenberg, 48, visited a travel center in Lordsburg, New Mexico, where he requested assistance purchasing fireworks capable of harming people. During the transaction, Vandenberg claimed he was former special forces and said he could build pipe bombs.

He told store employees he was traveling to Los Angeles for the riots with the intent to kill police officers or government officials.

According to court documents, Vandenberg asked for the largest explosives available, claimed to possess mortar explosives, and invited a store employee to join him and his “platoon” in California. He ultimately purchased six mortars containing 60 grams of gunpowder each, along with 36 large fireworks, before departing westbound on Interstate 10 in a vehicle with Montana license plates.

The store employee reported Vandenberg and provided his license plate number, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“This man allegedly intended to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order — we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities.”

Vandenberg is charged with transporting explosives in interstate commerce with the intent to kill, injure, or intimidate. He remains in custody pending trial. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

The FBI’s Albuquerque and Phoenix Field Offices, Tucson Police Department, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and Homeland Security Investigations El Paso assisted in the investigation.