Tornado reported near Norman, Oklahoma

A tornado was confirmed near Norman, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. It is not yet known if the storm has caused any damage.

The NWS office in Norman issued an alert at 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday, warning that the tornado is heading toward the area of 36th and Main and advising residents to take shelter immediately.

At 5:25 p.m., the agency said the immediate tornado threat in Norman had decreased, but a Tornado Warning remains in effect. Meteorologists warned that strong straight-line damaging winds are now possible as the line of storms moves through the city and urged residents to continue taking cover away from windows.

Earlier in the day, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for large parts of Oklahoma and southern Kansas, including Norman, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita Falls. The watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Central Daylight Time and includes threats of scattered hail up to two inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and the possibility of a couple of tornadoes.

The National Weather Service reports that more than 3.8 million people, 1,713 schools, and 168 hospitals are within the watch area.

An EF2 tornado struck Norman on February 26, 2023, injuring at least a dozen people and damaging hundreds of homes. Located within Tornado Alley, the city frequently experiences severe weather during the spring and early summer months.