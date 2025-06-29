Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf, expected to make landfall in eastern Mexico

Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall in eastern Mexico by the end of Sunday or early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm, which was previously a tropical depression, was upgraded on Sunday afternoon after Air Force reconnaissance aircraft found stronger winds and a better-defined center. As of 11 a.m. ET, Barry was producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving northwest at around 6 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Boca de Catan to Tecolutla along Mexico’s Gulf coast, where tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 12 hours.

Forecasters said Barry is unlikely to intensify significantly before landfall due to strong upper-level wind shear caused by a nearby trough over southern Texas and outflow from Tropical Storm Flossie in the eastern Pacific. However, warm Gulf waters and moist conditions could allow for modest strengthening in the short term.

The system is expected to rapidly weaken after moving inland and dissipate over central Mexico’s rugged terrain by Monday night.

The primary hazard from Barry is heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially in mountainous regions of eastern Mexico, where upslope flow may enhance precipitation totals.

The NHC is also monitoring an area of interest that stretches across Florida and parts of the southeastern U.S. coastline. The system currently has a 20% chance of tropical cyclone formation within the next seven days.

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Andrea became the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It formed in the open Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores and posed no threat to land before quickly dissipating.

NOAA has forecast an above-average season, with up to 19 named storms and 10 hurricanes possible through November 30.