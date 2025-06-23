Trump announces ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran to end 12-day war

UPDATE: A senior Iranian official has confirmed to Reuters and Al Arabiya that an agreement has been reached to end the war between Iran and Israel.

President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” set to take effect within six hours and lasting for 24 hours, after which the conflict will officially be declared over.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump said the agreement includes an initial 12-hour ceasefire period initiated by Iran, followed by a corresponding 12-hour period initiated by Israel.

“Upon the 24th Hour,” Trump said, “an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.” He praised both countries for their “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” in agreeing to end a war “that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East.”

The announcement follows nearly two weeks of escalating violence between Israel and Iran, marked by exchanges of airstrikes and missile attacks that left more than 900 dead in Iran and 25 in Israel, along with thousands injured on both sides.

Then U.S. then joined by launching airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. In response, Iran fired missiles on Monday toward Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where American forces are stationed. The U.S. reported no casualties from the attack.

“God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD,” Trump concluded his statement.