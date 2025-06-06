Trump signs executive order to lift restrictions on supersonic flights in the U.S.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to promote the development and deployment of supersonic aircraft in the United States, lifting decades-old restrictions that have largely prevented faster-than-sound commercial flight over land.

The order, signed on Friday, directs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to repeal the current prohibition on overland supersonic travel and to establish an interim certification standard based on noise levels. It also mandates the repeal of other regulatory barriers deemed to be hindering domestic innovation in supersonic aviation.

According to the White House, the order is intended to position the U.S. as the global leader in next-generation aerospace innovation. “By removing outdated regulations and promoting cutting-edge supersonic technology, President Trump is Making Aviation Great Again,” the statement said.

The move comes amid renewed interest from American aerospace firms in reviving supersonic travel, decades after the Concorde ceased operation in 2003. Companies such as Boom Supersonic and Exosonic are currently developing supersonic passenger jets with backing from both private investors and U.S. government contracts. Major commercial airlines, including United and American, have already expressed intent to purchase supersonic aircraft to shorten flight times on long-haul routes.

The order also tasks the National Science and Technology Council with coordinating research and testing efforts. Additionally, the FAA and other federal agencies are instructed to work with international regulators to align global standards and secure bilateral agreements for supersonic operations.

For more than 50 years, supersonic flight over land has been banned in the U.S. due to concerns about sonic booms and their impact on communities. Advances in noise reduction and materials science have since made modern supersonic jets quieter and more efficient, opening the door to potential commercial viability.