Trump to issue new executive order extending TikTok operations for 90 days

President Donald Trump will sign a new executive order this week to allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States for an additional 90 days, the White House announced on Tuesday.

“President Trump will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to CNN. “As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed.”

The executive order comes less than two days before the current deadline to shut down TikTok in the U.S., under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA), a law passed in 2024 over concerns about user data collection and foreign influence linked to TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance.

TikTok has been under a nationwide ban since January 19, after ByteDance failed to divest from the app before the legal deadline set by PAFACA. Although then-President Joe Biden signed the law, he declined to enforce it.

The app briefly went offline in the U.S. before resuming service on January 20, after newly inaugurated President Trump issued a 75-day extension while his administration pursued a sale of TikTok to U.S.-based owners.

That initial extension expired in early April and was followed by another 75-day reprieve signed by Trump on April 4, which brought the current deadline to June 19.

Trump’s upcoming order will be the third such extension and will shift the deadline into September, buying additional time to complete negotiations around a potential sale of the platform.

Trump, who previously sought to ban TikTok during his first term citing national security concerns, has taken a more measured approach in his current term, saying he wants the platform to continue if user data can be protected under American ownership.