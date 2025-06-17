World
U.S. citizen killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
A U.S. citizen was reportedly killed during a Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.
The 62-year-old man died in the Solomianskyi district, near a residential building that was struck by debris from the attack, according to Kyiv’s military administration.
The man was found in a building located across from the site where emergency responders were treating other victims. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The large-scale Russian assault targeted multiple areas of Kyiv, damaging a kindergarten, industrial infrastructure and residential buildings around Kyiv. Authorities reported damage to educational institutions and non-residential structures as well. At least 15 people were injured in the attack.
Ukrainian officials urged residents to remain in shelters as the air raid alert remained active into the evening.
The strike is part of Russia’s ongoing aerial campaign against Ukrainian cities, which has intensified in recent weeks. U.S. officials have not yet commented on the incident.
