US News
1 dead, 3 injured in partial collapse at Family Dollar store in Kansas City, MO
One person was killed and three others were injured in a partial building collapse at a Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Missouri, according to officials and local media.
The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the store located at 3726 Broadway Boulevard, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. A large emergency response was dispatched to the scene.
KSHB, citing officials, reported that one person died and three others were injured. One victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition, while the other two were treated at the scene and declined further medical care.
Photos and video from the scene showed part of the building’s left façade and roof had collapsed, leaving debris scattered across the area. Authorities cordoned off the site as a safety precaution.
The cause of the collapse remains unclear. It is not yet known if the building showed signs of structural deterioration prior to the incident.
Witnesses told KSHB that bystanders helped pull the victims from the rubble. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
