Breaking News
15 workers trapped in Los Angeles industrial tunnel collapse
Fifteen workers are believed to be trapped following a collapse in an industrial tunnel in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and LAFD said the workers are believed to be isolated up to six miles south of the Wilmington tunnel’s only access point. No casualties have been confirmed.
The incident occurred near the boundary between Wilmington and Harbor City, close to Los Angeles Harbor College and the 110 Freeway.
More than 100 fire department personnel are involved in the response, including members of the Urban Search and Rescue team, who are specially trained and certified to conduct confined space tunnel rescues.
Officials have not said what kind of work was being done in the tunnel or what may have caused the collapse. The rescue operation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
15 workers trapped in Los Angeles industrial tunnel collapse
At least 11 injured after police chase ends in crash involving bus in Chicago
Why Vintage-Inspired Cuts Are Dominating Modern Proposals
Brazil’s President rebukes Trump over tariff threat and Bolsonaro comments
Most Viewed
-
Legal2 days ago
3 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Philadelphia
-
Legal1 week ago
Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo,’ to plead guilty in Chicago drug trafficking case
-
World1 day ago
Series of earthquakes strike near Guatemala City, causing injuries and damage
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 3 new human cases of H5N1 bird flu
-
US News1 week ago
Massive explosions reported at fireworks site in Yolo County, California
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 4 injured in shooting at mall in Savannah, Georgia
-
US News1 day ago
Flash flood emergency declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico
-
World1 week ago
20 bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence