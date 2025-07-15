15 workers trapped in Los Angeles industrial tunnel collapse

Fifteen workers are believed to be trapped following a collapse in an industrial tunnel in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and LAFD said the workers are believed to be isolated up to six miles south of the Wilmington tunnel’s only access point. No casualties have been confirmed.

The incident occurred near the boundary between Wilmington and Harbor City, close to Los Angeles Harbor College and the 110 Freeway.

More than 100 fire department personnel are involved in the response, including members of the Urban Search and Rescue team, who are specially trained and certified to conduct confined space tunnel rescues.

Officials have not said what kind of work was being done in the tunnel or what may have caused the collapse. The rescue operation is ongoing.

