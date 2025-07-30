Canada to recognize State of Palestine at UN in September

Canada will recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced, following similar declarations by France, the United Kingdom, and Malta over the past week.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Carney said the decision reflects Canada’s long-standing support for a two-state solution and comes amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable and is rapidly deteriorating,” Carney said.

Carney said prospects for a negotiated two-state solution have been “steadily and gravely eroded” by Hamas’ violent rejection of Israel’s right to exist, the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and Israel’s failure to prevent worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

He also cited recent Israeli government actions, including a vote in the Knesset supporting the annexation of the West Bank.

“For the reasons I cited, Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” Carney said. “This intention is predicated on the Palestinian authorities’ commitment to much-needed reform.”

Conditions outlined by Carney include a commitment by the Palestinian Authority to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas plays no role, government reforms, and the demilitarization of a future Palestinian state. Carney said he spoke at length with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to reaffirm those commitments.

Canada also called for the immediate release of hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks and reiterated that Hamas must disarm and be excluded from future Palestinian governance.

“Canada will always steadfastly support Israel’s existence as an independent state in the Middle East living in peace and security,” Carney said, adding that a viable and stable Palestinian state is essential to lasting peace.

France and the United Kingdom announced their intentions this week to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly. The UK said its decision depends on whether Israel takes concrete steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commit to a lasting peace.

The announcement makes Canada the latest in a growing number of countries to formally recognize Palestine, joining nearly 150 nations worldwide. Recent recognitions include Spain, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Mexico.