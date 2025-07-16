Politics
Illegal border crossings hit record low in June, CBP says
Illegal border crossings in June fell to the lowest level ever recorded, according to statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday.
According to CBP, there were 25,228 total encounters nationwide in June—the lowest monthly total in the agency’s history. Of those, U.S. Border Patrol recorded 8,024 apprehensions across all sectors, including 6,072 at the southwest border, marking a 15% decline from the previous March record.
On June 28, agents made just 136 apprehensions, the lowest single-day total ever recorded.
The agency also reported that zero migrants were released on parole last month, compared to 27,766 in June 2024.
While illegal crossings dropped, drug seizures increased. CBP said it seized 742 pounds of fentanyl in June, a 3% increase over May. Seizures of all major drug categories rose by 13% nationwide, including a 102% surge in methamphetamine, a 19% increase in heroin, and a 9% increase in cocaine.
“From shutting down illegal crossings to seizing fentanyl and enforcing billions in tariffs, CBP is delivering results on every front,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “Under this administration, we are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it.”
Illegal border crossings hit record low in June, CBP says
Reported hijacking of small plane prompts diversions at Vancouver airport
Trump says Epstein case is “boring” and being kept alive by “fake news”
2,000 National Guard troops withdrawn from Los Angeles
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
All 15 workers rescued after industrial tunnel collapse in Los Angeles
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Philadelphia
-
World7 days ago
Series of earthquakes strike near Guatemala City, causing injuries and damage
-
US News1 week ago
Flash flood emergency declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico
-
US News5 days ago
Death toll reaches 121 in Texas floods; 161 still missing in Kerr County
-
Business7 days ago
Two men charged in $650 million OmegaPro cryptocurrency fraud scheme
-
Legal7 days ago
10 charged in armed assault on ICE detention center in Texas
-
Politics6 days ago
Brazil’s President rebukes Trump over tariff threat and Bolsonaro comments