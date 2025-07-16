Illegal border crossings hit record low in June, CBP says

Illegal border crossings in June fell to the lowest level ever recorded, according to statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday.

According to CBP, there were 25,228 total encounters nationwide in June—the lowest monthly total in the agency’s history. Of those, U.S. Border Patrol recorded 8,024 apprehensions across all sectors, including 6,072 at the southwest border, marking a 15% decline from the previous March record.

On June 28, agents made just 136 apprehensions, the lowest single-day total ever recorded.

The agency also reported that zero migrants were released on parole last month, compared to 27,766 in June 2024.

Article continues below the player

While illegal crossings dropped, drug seizures increased. CBP said it seized 742 pounds of fentanyl in June, a 3% increase over May. Seizures of all major drug categories rose by 13% nationwide, including a 102% surge in methamphetamine, a 19% increase in heroin, and a 9% increase in cocaine.

“From shutting down illegal crossings to seizing fentanyl and enforcing billions in tariffs, CBP is delivering results on every front,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “Under this administration, we are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it.”