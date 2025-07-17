White House physician addresses Trump’s leg swelling and hand bruising

The White House released a memo from President Donald Trump’s physician addressing recent speculation about bruising on the president’s hand and swelling in his legs.

“I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hand and also swelling in the president’s legs,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician.” She then read the full memorandum by Dr. Sean P. Barbarella, Trump’s physician.

According to the memo, President Trump recently reported mild swelling in his lower legs, which prompted a comprehensive medical evaluation by the White House Medical Unit.

“Diagnostic vascular studies, including Doppler ultrasounds, revealed chronic venous insufficiency—a benign and common condition, particularly in people over age 70,” the memo said. There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Laboratory testing and cardiac imaging also returned normal results. “No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified,” the memo states.

The physician also addressed visible bruising on the back of the president’s hand, describing it as minor soft tissue irritation from “frequent handshaking” and aspirin use. Aspirin is part of the president’s standard cardiovascular prevention regimen, according to the update.

President Trump has shown “no discomfort,” Leavitt added, noting that he continues to “work around the clock.”