Wizz Air flight makes emergency landing in Amsterdam after smoke in cockpit

A Wizz Air flight heading to London was forced to make an emergency landing in the Netherlands due to smoke in the cockpit, according to local officials. The plane landed safely and there were no reports of injuries.

Wizz Air Flight 5390, an Airbus A321 with more than 200 people on board, declared an emergency at around 12:30 p.m. CET on Sunday while flying from Poznan, Poland to London’s Luton Airport.

Emergency services at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport declared a major incident as a precaution, prompting fire trucks, ambulances and a medical helicopter to respond. The plane landed safely at 12:50 p.m.

A spokesperson for the emergency services said the plane diverted to Amsterdam due to smoke in the cockpit. The pilots were checked out by an ambulance crew but did not require medical attention.

It was not immediately known what caused the smoke.

“As a recovery plan, Wizz Air has immediately sent an aircraft from London Luton Airport to bring the affected passengers to London Luton as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the airline told BNO News.

The spokesperson added: “The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost priority. We are keeping all affected passengers promptly informed on developments and will be providing WIZZ vouchers to all of them.”

This is the second emergency landing at Schiphol Airport in as many days. On Saturday, a cargo plane from Atlas Air declared an emergency after one of its engines lost power. The plane landed safely.