2 Pennsylvania state troopers shot while responding to call
Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot while responding to a call in northeastern Susquehanna County, according to officials. Both troopers were taken to local hospitals, and their conditions have not been released.
The shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon on Route 171, about five miles north of the town of Thompson, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. The scene remains active and authorities have not released information about the suspect.
“Two state troopers were shot, Lori and I are praying for those troopers,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “I want you to know I’ve communicated with Col. Paris; he is on the scene. It is an active situation, and at the conclusion of this event, I plan to head there myself, and I just ask all of you to join us in prayer for this brave state troopers.”
Susquehanna County is located in northeastern Pennsylvania, near the border with New York. The area of the shooting is largely rural, with small towns and farmland. The public has been asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
