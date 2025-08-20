Legal
20 decomposing bodies found in Colorado funeral home owned by county coroner
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has urged Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter to resign after investigators found more than 20 decomposed bodies inside a funeral home he co-owned.
“This morning I called for Pueblo County coroner Brian Cotter to resign immediately,” Governor Polis said in a press briefing on Friday. “Truly our hearts across the state of Colorado are with Pueblo County residents, particularly those who might have a loved one with an undetermined fate with regard to the remains.”
Officials said at least 20 bodies were discovered inside Davis Mortuary funeral home in Pueblo. Cotter, who co-owns the business with his brother Chris, admitted some of the bodies had been stored for up to 15 years and acknowledged he may have given families fake cremated remains.
Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said that Cotter has not resigned and that neither local officials nor the governor have legal authority to remove him.
Charges have not yet been filed against Cotter. The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said criminal charges cannot be brought until the investigation is complete.
Lucero said coroner services for Pueblo County have been temporarily reassigned to El Paso and Fremont counties to maintain continuity. Those offices are also handling duties related to the ongoing investigation at Davis Mortuary.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) said the primary focus remains on conducting a thorough criminal investigation and ensuring respectful identification of the deceased.
