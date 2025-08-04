Legal
4 suspicious deaths under investigation at New Hampshire residence
Four people were found dead at a home in Madbury, New Hampshire, and officials said the deaths are being investigated as suspicious, though no cause has been confirmed.
Law enforcement officials are investigating four suspicious deaths at a residence on Moharimet Drive in Madbury, according to a press release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella on Monday night.
Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the deaths or the identities of the victims.
Residents in the neighborhood were advised to expect an active police presence, but officials said there is no known threat to the community.
A heavy New Hampshire State Police presence was visible in the isolated area, including a major crimes unit vehicle at the scene.
Madbury is a small town in the southeastern part of the state, located near Dover and the University of New Hampshire in Durham. It is part of Strafford County and has a population of roughly 1,800 residents.
