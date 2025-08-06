6 killed, including 4 children, in house fire in Maryland

Six people, including four children, were killed in a house fire in Charles County, Maryland, according to officials.

The fire was reported at around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North in Waldorf, a suburban community about 30 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., according to Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Deputy State Fire Marshals said the victims include two adults and four children. One adult managed to escape the blaze, and two other residents were not home at the time.

The fire was initially reported as having people trapped inside and was quickly upgraded to two alarms. Crews recovered the victims throughout the day while continuing to search the structure.

Multiple agencies, including the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and local volunteer fire and EMS departments, responded to the scene.

Investigators said no evidence of a criminal act has been found and that all accidental causes are being examined. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.