US News
6 killed, including 4 children, in house fire in Maryland
Six people, including four children, were killed in a house fire in Charles County, Maryland, according to officials.
The fire was reported at around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North in Waldorf, a suburban community about 30 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., according to Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Deputy State Fire Marshals said the victims include two adults and four children. One adult managed to escape the blaze, and two other residents were not home at the time.
The fire was initially reported as having people trapped inside and was quickly upgraded to two alarms. Crews recovered the victims throughout the day while continuing to search the structure.
Multiple agencies, including the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and local volunteer fire and EMS departments, responded to the scene.
Investigators said no evidence of a criminal act has been found and that all accidental causes are being examined. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Most Viewed
-
World7 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits western Turkey, killing at least 1
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis
-
World1 week ago
7 inmates killed, 11 injured in prison riot in eastern Mexico
-
Legal4 days ago
Shots fired, home on fire in active situation in Glenwood, Iowa
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Jonathan Kaplan, director of The Accused and ER, dies at 77
-
World1 week ago
At least 68 African migrants dead, dozens missing after boat capsizes off Yemen’s coast
-
Politics1 week ago
Texas House Democrats leave state to block redistricting bill
-
Legal5 days ago
Cars set on fire, ‘Death to IDF’ graffiti found in St. Louis suburb