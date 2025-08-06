US News
6 people found dead at dairy farm in Colorado
Six people were found dead in a dairy farm in Weld County, Colorado, officials said. Authorities have found no indications of criminal activity at the scene.
The Southeast Weld Fire Protection District said crews responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a confined space rescue at a dairy in the 32000 block of Weld County Road 18.
Firefighters entered the space and recovered six bodies. Melissa Chesmore, a spokesperson for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies assisted fire crews during the response.
“At this time, nothing criminal in nature has been discovered,” Chesmore said. She also told ABC News the incident appeared to be an accident.
Weld County is a largely rural area in northern Colorado that is home to numerous farms and dairies. The county is located about 40 miles north of Denver and includes the city of Greeley.
Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the accident or the identities of the victims.
