About 100 apartment units damaged in Houston fire; 2 firefighters injured

A large fire tore through an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, damaging about 100 units and leaving residents displaced, according to officials. At least two firefighters were injured.

The blaze broke out at 2703 Teaks Road at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Houston Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz. A second alarm was issued less than 20 minutes later, followed by a third alarm before 7 p.m., bringing more than 100 firefighters to the scene.

Muñoz said more than two dozen units sustained fire damage, with many more impacted by water. Utilities across the complex were knocked out, and the Red Cross was called in to assist residents.

The Houston Fire Department later said the complex has 389 units in total, with about 100 affected by water or fire damage.

Two firefighters were injured in the response, one with a shoulder injury and another with heat-related illness. Both are expected to recover.

“The injured firefighters are doing good,” Muñoz said. “I just saw one of the captains … great spirits, just some precautionary measure.” No injuries among residents were reported.

Muñoz suggested that the fire could have spread quickly due to the building’s age, noting it was constructed in the early 1970s under less stringent safety codes. Investigators from the arson unit are working to determine the cause.

“At this point we are trying to get the number of displaced residents but pretty much the whole complex right now is out of commission,” Muñoz said.