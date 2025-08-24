Active shooter alert issued at University of South Carolina in Columbia

An active shooter alert was issued at the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus, though officials later said there was no evidence of a shooter.

The initial alert on Sunday evening said the report involved Thomas Cooper Library and described a possible suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall, wearing black pants, and believed to be in the area.

Students and faculty were urged to evacuate, shelter in place, barricade doors, and defend themselves if confronted. Sirens could be heard in the area, and a loudspeaker broadcast warned people to evacuate and take shelter.

In an updated message, the university said there was “no evidence of an active shooter at this time” but confirmed that police were still searching buildings. Public safety officials remained on scene as the investigation continued.

Videos shared on social media showed a white male walking through campus carrying a long object, which may have been mistaken for a weapon, though this has not been officially confirmed.