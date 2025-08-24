Legal
Active shooter alert issued at University of South Carolina in Columbia
An active shooter alert was issued at the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus, though officials later said there was no evidence of a shooter.
The initial alert on Sunday evening said the report involved Thomas Cooper Library and described a possible suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall, wearing black pants, and believed to be in the area.
Students and faculty were urged to evacuate, shelter in place, barricade doors, and defend themselves if confronted. Sirens could be heard in the area, and a loudspeaker broadcast warned people to evacuate and take shelter.
In an updated message, the university said there was “no evidence of an active shooter at this time” but confirmed that police were still searching buildings. Public safety officials remained on scene as the investigation continued.
Videos shared on social media showed a white male walking through campus carrying a long object, which may have been mistaken for a weapon, though this has not been officially confirmed.
Active shooter alert issued at University of South Carolina in Columbia
First U.S. case of flesh-eating screwworm confirmed in Maryland
2 killed, 3 injured in Kansas City shooting near downtown
Second active shooter hoax at Villanova University near Philadelphia
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Queensland, felt in Brisbane
-
US News6 days ago
Explosion reported as cargo ship catches fire in Baltimore Harbor
-
Legal3 days ago
California Amber Alert: 2 boys abducted from foster care in Los Angeles
-
Politics5 days ago
Justice Department eases enforcement of D.C. rifle and shotgun ban
-
Politics7 days ago
Trump says Zelenskyy can end war by giving up NATO bid and Crimea
-
World3 days ago
Colombian police helicopter shot down during anti-narcotics mission; 10 killed
-
US News1 week ago
Mandatory evacuation issued for Hatteras Island, NC ahead of Hurricane Erin impacts
-
US News4 days ago
Judge Frank Caprio, known for compassion and viral courtroom moments, dies at 88