Breaking News
Active shooter reported at Villanova University in Pennsylvania
An active shooter has been reported at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, according to officials. Students and staff have been instructed to shelter in place and to lock and barricade doors.
“Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a report of an active shooter,” the department said in a statement on Thursday. “All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE at this time.”
The university confirmed the incident in an alert, urging students and faculty to move to a secure location and to lock or barricade doors.
Preliminary reports suggested there was at least one victim, but police later confirmed in a 5:47 p.m. ET update that no victims had been located.
The university had been holding a welcome ceremony for new students on Thursday. Videos shared on social media showed people hiding and running from the event area during the incident.
A heavy police presence was seen at the campus, and no additional updates have been released.
Villanova University is a private Catholic institution located in Radnor Township, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.
shooting during villanova university first year student mass pic.twitter.com/qNEi8pq9uG— Liam Zieg (@liamzieg) August 21, 2025
