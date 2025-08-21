Car bomb attack kills at least 6, injures 50 near Colombian air base

At least six people were killed and 50 others injured in a car bomb attack near a Colombian Air Force base in Cali, according to local officials.

The Colombian Air Force said the explosion occurred around 2:50 p.m. Thursday near the Marco Fidel Suárez Air Base. The service condemned the attack, calling it an act of terrorism that endangered both civilians and military personnel.

President Gustavo Petro confirmed that two civilians were among the dead and attributed the attack to factions led by Iván Mordisco, a commander of dissident groups from the former FARC guerrillas. Petro said the bombing was a reaction to recent government military operations in the region.

“The government considers here and asks the world to consider the ‘narcotrafficking junta’ as a terrorist organization,” he wrote, referring to an alliance of groups that includes FARC dissidents, the Segunda Marquetalia, and the Gulf Clan.

Local media reported that at least two vehicles were used in the attack, with one detonating. A second truck that did not explode was found loaded with gas cylinders. Preliminary reports indicated at least one suspect was detained.

The bombing caused widespread destruction, damaging passing vehicles — including a passenger bus — shattering windows, and scattering debris across the area. Health officials in Valle del Cauca said medical teams were deployed to treat dozens of injured people.

Authorities said investigations are underway to identify those responsible, and security operations remain active in Cali.

The attack in Cali came the same day as a police helicopter was shot down in Amalfi, Antioquia, during an anti-narcotics operation. At least 10 officers were killed and several others injured in that assault, which authorities attributed to FARC dissidents.