Elementary school bus rollover injures 43 near Austin, Texas

At least 43 people, including 42 children from an elementary school, were injured when a school bus rolled over in northwest Travis County, according to local officials. 12 children were transported to area hospitals.

The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. on Nameless Road in Leander, where emergency responders found the bus on its side. It was carrying 42 children from Bagdad Elementary School in the Leander Independent School District and one adult.

EMS officials said ten patients, nine children and one adult, were taken from the scene to area hospitals. Two children had serious injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, while 31 others sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

A Texas DPS official said preliminary findings indicate the bus, a 2024 Bluebird equipped with seatbelts, was traveling south on Nameless Road when it left the right side of the roadway on a curve for “unknown reasons” and overturned. The cause remains under investigation.

A total of 10 transport units responded to the scene, including eight ambulances and two STAR Flight medical helicopters. The 12 patients were taken to four different hospitals in the Austin area.