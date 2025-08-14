Envelopes with white powder trigger hazmat response at NYC federal building

Authorities are investigating envelopes containing white powder discovered at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in Lower Manhattan, according to city officials. No injuries have been reported.

“I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza where envelopes containing white powder were discovered,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on Thursday, adding that no injuries have been reported.

Adams said that the FDNY’s hazardous materials teams were on the scene “to ensure the safety of everyone inside and outside of the building” while test results are pending from federal partners.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said city teams are working with federal agencies to investigate the incident. Daughtry advised the public to expect an increased presence and temporary street closures in the area and to avoid the location until further notice.

A large firefighter response could be seen outside the 41-story Jacob K. Javits Federal Building, which houses offices for multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and immigration courts. The building serves as a major federal hub for New York City and the surrounding region.